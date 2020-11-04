Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Republican and QAnon supporter Lauren Boebert wins House race in Colorado

Lauren Boebert speaking in Collbran, Colorado, in October. Photo: Hyoung Chang/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

Republican gun-rights activist Lauren Boebert defeated Democrat Diane Mitsch Bush in Colorado's 3rd Congressional District, according to the Associated Press.

Why it matters: Boebert, a first-time candidate who defeated five-term GOP incumbent Rep. Scott Tipton in the state's June primary, has expressed support for the baseless QAnon conspiracy theory, saying in May she hopes it "is real."

Context: QAnon is a far-right conspiracy theory that purports without proof that posts by an anonymous internet user from within the federal government are alluding to a secret war that the "deep state" is waging against President Trump.

  • Boebert told Axios in July that she does not follow QAnon, but is "glad the IG and the AG are investigating deep state activities that undermine the President." It remains unclear what investigation Boebert was referring to.

The big picture: Her victory demonstrates how a fringe online forum built on unsubstantiated claims is gaining a foothold in the U.S. political mainstream, though some sitting Republican members of Congress, like Rep. Denver Riggleman (R-Va.), have denounced the conspiracy theory outright.

  • Online conspiracies like QAnon has been flagged by the FBI as a domestic terrorism threat.
  • QAnon conspiracy theorist Marjorie Taylor Greene also won House race in Georgia.

Go deeper: QAnon conspiracy theory explodes ahead of the election

Axios
Updated 22 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Live updates: White House race remains too close to call

Data: AP; Chart: Naema Ahmed, Andrew Witherspoon, Danielle Alberti/Axios

The race between President Trump and Joe Biden remains too close to call, despite Trump's false declaration that he has won, as vote counting continues in enough key battleground states that a final result could be delayed for days.

The latest: The final outcome is coming down to a half dozen battleground states — including Wisconsin, which appeared to be leaning in Biden's direction, and Pennsylvania and Michigan, where the results could depend on the slow count of early and mail ballots.

Ben Geman, author of Generate
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Climate's role in the chaotic election

Photo illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios. Photo: Bastiaan Slabbers/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Should Joe Biden ultimately win the White House, his climate agenda will almost certainly be limited — at least for the foreseeable future — to what he can pursue using executive powers.

The state of play: While several Senate races are outstanding, Democrats look unlikely to regain the majority in that chamber despite pickups in Colorado and Arizona, which aren't enough.

Jim VandeHeiMike Allen
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump consolidates command over GOP, even if he loses

Photo: Eduardo Munoz Alvarez/Getty Images

President Trump heads into the wild days ahead stronger than ever: However things ultimately shake out in the presidential race, he did way better than most expected and was a rare voice saying Republicans could gain ground in the House.

Why it matters: Few Republican officials defied him before. It's hard to see many, if any, standing up to him now. 

