Anti-Muslim activist Laura Loomer loses U.S. House race

Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Far-right conspiracy theorist and self-described "proud Islamophobe" Laura Loomer has lost her House race to Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, AP reports.
Why it matters: Loomer has been banned from Facebook and Twitter over controversial statements, including anti-Muslim remarks about Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.). While her candidacy gained national attention, Florida's 21st Congressional District, where she ran, is heavily Democratic.