1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Far-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP House primary

Laura Loomer in New York City in 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images

Far-right activist Laura Loomer won Tuesday night's GOP House primary in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, according to AP.

Why it matters: Loomer pulled ahead in a crowded field of Republican candidates to win the nomination in the left-leaning southeast Florida district. She was banned from Facebook last year and later from Twitter after criticizing Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar and making anti-Muslim comments. She is not expected to win come November against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who won in 2016 with more than 60% of the vote.

Updated 55 mins ago - Politics & Policy

DNC dashboard

Photo illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images.

🗓 What's happening: Former President Bill Clinton, Dr. Jill Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez headline tonight's speeches.

Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 22,046,135 — Total deaths: 778,557— Total recoveries: 14,020,530Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 6:30 p.m. ET: 5,479,788 — Total deaths: 171,687 — Total recoveries: 1,898,159 — Total tests: 68,705,563Map.
  3. Business: S&P 500 closes at record high for first time since pandemic began — MyPillow CEO defends promoting unproven COVID-19 "cure"
  4. Politics: Postmaster general says he's suspending USPS change until after election.
  5. Health: America's failed response hurts people of color most — WHO says young people are driving the spread of coronavirus
  6. Education: Notre Dame cancels in-person classes after surge of COVID-19 cases — Michigan State University to go online-only for fall semester.
Dave Lawler
Updated 3 hours ago - World

Mali's president resigns after being arrested in military uprising

Members of the military are cheered as they parade through Bamako following the mutiny. Photo: AFP via Getty

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta announced his resignation on Tuesday, hours after soldiers arrested him, along with the prime minister and other top officials, per state television.

Why it matters: The uprising from within the military follows months of protests in the West African country. It's unclear who will take charge if Keïta is removed from power, adding deep uncertainty to Mali's intertwined political and security crises.

