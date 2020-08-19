Far-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP House primary

Laura Loomer in New York City in 2019. Photo: John Lamparski/Getty Images
Far-right activist Laura Loomer won Tuesday night's GOP House primary in Florida’s 21st Congressional District, according to AP.
Why it matters: Loomer pulled ahead in a crowded field of Republican candidates to win the nomination in the left-leaning southeast Florida district. She was banned from Facebook last year and later from Twitter after criticizing Minnesota Rep.-elect Ilhan Omar and making anti-Muslim comments. She is not expected to win come November against Democratic incumbent Rep. Lois Frankel, who won in 2016 with more than 60% of the vote.