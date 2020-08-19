Far-right activist Laura Loomer wins Florida GOP House primary

Members of the military are cheered as they parade through Bamako following the mutiny. Photo: AFP via Getty

Mali's President Ibrahim Boubacar Keïta announced his resignation on Tuesday, hours after soldiers arrested him, along with the prime minister and other top officials, per state television.

Why it matters: The uprising from within the military follows months of protests in the West African country. It's unclear who will take charge if Keïta is removed from power, adding deep uncertainty to Mali's intertwined political and security crises.