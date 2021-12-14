Sign up for our daily briefing

date 2021-12-14

A push to enroll Latinos in health insurance

Data: KFF; Chart: Will Chase/Axios

U.S. Latino civil rights groups are running bilingual campaigns to get as many eligible people as possible to sign up for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act before the end of the year.

Why it matters: Latinos are one of most uninsured groups in the country, whether through public plans like Medicaid or private plans through employers.

  • This leaves them especially vulnerable when needing care, including hospitalization, preventive services, treatment of physical and mental ailments, or cases of pregnancy and childbirth.
  • Latinos who are primarily Spanish speakers historically fare much worse, using health services up to 42% less than non-Hispanic adults proficient in English.

What’s happening: UnidosUS has developed an ad campaign that complements efforts by the government and other groups like the League of United Latin American Citizens (LULAC), to explain and demystify the ACA enrollment process before it ends on Jan.15.

Between the lines: Rates have remained steady since 2018 — 1 in 4 Latinos don’t have health insurance coverage, census data shows.

  • Experts attribute the plateau to persistent fears from now-defunct Trump-era policies, such as a “public charge” rule, which prohibited immigrants who used benefits like housing subsidies or Medicaid from obtaining residency or citizenship.

The catch: During the pandemic, lack of insurance has been identified as a key obstacle that often prevents Latinos from timely COVID testing or treatment.

  • Those with lower English proficiency have frequently faced more significant barriers for COVID-19 related care and for vaccinations, per studies.
  • Latinos overall are among those most affected by coronavirus infections and deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

For reference: Open enrollment is the yearly period in which people in the U.S. can sign up for an insurance plan, renew it, adjust it or cancel it.

  • Those interested in having health care coverage as soon as Jan. 1 would need to sign up by Wednesday at the latest.
  • If sign up is done by Jan. 15, coverage would begin Feb. 1.

Felix Salmon, author of Capital
Dec 13, 2021 - Economy & Business

The labor shortage is a health problem

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Almost half of unemployed Americans say health issues are the primary reason they're not working, according to new survey data from McKinsey, shared exclusively with Axios.

Why it matters: If one of the key drivers of the labor shortage is Americans' physical and mental health, rather than any lack of economic growth, then that means the Fed is not well placed to get millions more people working.

Oriana Gonzalez
44 mins ago - Politics & Policy

D.C. attorney general suing Proud Boys, Oath Keepers over Jan. 6

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

D.C. Attorney General Karl Racine (D) announced Tuesday that he has filed a lawsuit against the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers over the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.

Why it matters: Racine said the lawsuit is the first to be filed "by a state of municipal government to hold accountable the proud boys, the oath keepers and more than 30 of their leaders and members for conspiring to terrorize the District of Columbia and for unlawfully interfering with our country’s peaceful transition of power."

Oriana Gonzalez
58 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Jim Clyburn: Republican Party must "step away from cult worship"

House Majority Whip Jim Clyburn (D-S.C.) told "Axios on HBO" that the Republican Party must "step away from cult worship" and not hand over the organization to just one person.

The big picture: Clyburn said the fate of the country lies not only on Democrats attempting to pass sweeping voting reform and other major legislation, but also on Republicans and independents: "It's high time that we ... think about what's best for this country. If you want to think about what's best for one person, you are teetering on one-person rule. That's an autocracy."

