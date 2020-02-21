Latino Victory Fund endorses Joe Biden ahead of Nevada caucuses

The Latino Victory Fund on Thursday endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 Democratic race.

Why it matters: The group is the first national Latino organization to endorse Biden. The endorsement comes just days before Saturday's Nevada caucuses. Hispanics are a key voting demographic in the state and could sway the outcome of the caucuses.

What they're saying:

“In January 2021, there will be no learning curve for the next president of the United States. Our country will need an experienced leader who will hit the ground running on day one, and that candidate is Vice President Biden."

— Luis A. Miranda, Jr., chair of Latino Victory

