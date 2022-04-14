“The Brothers García,” a hit Nickelodeon show about a middle-class Latino family that ended 18 years ago, is coming back on air — this time, as the "The Garcías" on HBO Max.

Why it matters: Shows about and starring Latinos have gotten the short drift by studios, usually getting poor advertising budgets and a short lifespan.

Latinos are also underrepresented on screen and behind the camera, data shows.

The big picture: “The Brothers García,” which followed the lives of three boys, their sister and parents, ended on Nickelodeon in 2004 after four seasons.

In the new show, which debuts Thursday, the García kids are all grown up with children and success of their own.

Behind the scenes: Executive producer and showrunner Jeff Valdez has been pushing studios to reboot the show for a decade. Most of the actors from the original show weren't able to find work in the industry after the series ended, he said.

The new show seeks to showcase a regular American Latino family — no classic stereotypes allowed — and show viewers a “simple slice of life,” Valdez said.

Valdez says Latinos are too often portrayed as criminals. In “The Garcías,” they are business owners, journalists, astronauts and educators.

Valdez is particularly proud of having a 100% Latino writing staff. Ninety percent of directors are also Latino.

