Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

The broken pipeline for Latino executives

Erica Pandey, author of @Work

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Latino professionals have the widest gap between representation in the labor force and executive positions — bigger than that of any other minority group.

Why it matters: Latinos will make up a quarter of the U.S. population by 2050, and scores of U.S. firms profit off of Latino consumers, but this group is absent from the business world's highest and most impactful decision-making positions.

By the numbers:

  • Latinos make up nearly 18% of the U.S. labor force and own 1 in 7 small businesses.
  • But they occupy just 4% of executive roles and less than 3% of Fortune 1000 company board seats.

"This is completely abysmal," says Sindy Benavides, CEO of the League of United Latin American Citizens. "Latinos make up 1 in 5 Americans, and we’re invisible at the biggest corporations."

The inequities are starkest in some of the country's biggest cities, according to research from the Center for Employment Equity at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst.

  • In New York, Latinos make up 22.6% of the workforce and hold just 4.5% of the executive positions. In San Jose, they are 26.8% of the workforce and hold 3.8% of the roles.
  • Miami, a majority Latino city, has the best representation statistics, with Latinos accounting for 44.1% of the labor force and 24.6% of the top jobs, but even there the gap is wide.

What to watch: "It’s pretty clear that firms respond to public pressure," says Don Tomaskovic-Devey, director of UMass' Center for Employment Equity. Over the summer, at least 170 companies committed to increasing Black representation in response to racial justice protests.

  • Companies haven't faced that same pressure to increase Latino representation, he says.

"One of the reasons it goes unnoticed is because we're also silent on it," says Daniel Villao, chairman of the Association of Latino Professionals for America's board of directors.

  • But the number of organizations speaking out about the lack of representation is growing, and public pressure could quickly build as Latinos make up a larger and larger share of U.S. consumers.
  • "For a business to not take into account that their client base needs to see people that look like them is a mistake," Villao says. "It’s gonna be felt in your wallet."

The bottom line: As we've reported, employees and customers alike are becoming increasingly aware of companies' values, and they're making decisions about where to work and where to buy based on whether companies stick to those values.

  • Increasing Latino representation so that C-suites and board rooms look like the rest of America is a clear way for firms to help their communities and their profit margins.

Go deeper

Dan PrimackIna Fried
37 mins ago - Technology

Salesforce will buy Slack for $28 billion

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Salesforce on Tuesday afternoon said the company will pay $27.7 billion in cash and stock to buy workplace collaboration platform Slack.

Why it matters: This is the largest software merger since IBM agreed to buy Red Hat in late 2018, and creates a cloud giant that can better compete with Microsoft.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Alayna TreeneShawna Chen
53 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McConnell circulates revised GOP coronavirus stimulus plan

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) talks with reporters in the Mansfield Room at the U.S. Capitol. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Image

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell circulated a new framework for coronavirus stimulus legislation to Republican members on Tuesday that would establish a fresh round of funding for the small business Paycheck Protection Program and implement widespread liability protections, according to a copy of the draft proposal obtained by Axios.

Driving the news: The revised GOP relief plan comes after McConnell's meeting with House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, during which they went over in detail what provisions would get backing from President Trump.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary BasuAlayna Treene
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Barr appoints special counsel to continue investigating origins of Russia probe

Photo: Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images

Attorney General Bill Barr told the AP on Tuesday he appointed veteran prosecutor John Durham as a special counsel on Oct. 19 to continue investigating the origins of the FBI's 2016 probe into possible coordination between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Why it matters: It's an extra layer of protection for Durham to continue investigating possible misconduct by Obama-era intelligence officials past Joe Biden's inauguration as president.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow