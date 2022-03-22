Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

The pandemic forced Latino and Black students to cancel college plans at much higher rates than their white counterparts, a new study found.

Why it matters: Latinos already lag behind in educational attainment, which stunts their upward mobility.

By the numbers: The study by the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative found more than 10% of Latinos canceled plans to take college courses in the beginning of the pandemic, compared to 5.4% of white students.

Black students were almost as likely as Latinos to drop out.

Over 11% of multi-ethnic students canceled plans to attend college.

Nearly 45% of Latino and Black students canceled their college plans because they could no longer afford it after losing income in the pandemic. About 38% of white students said the same.

A report last year found that the fear of debt keeps many Latinos out of college.

But, but, but: Some students went back to school between July and September 2021, after vaccines became available, the study found.

Post vaccine, about 4% of Latinos said they didn't plan on attending college, compared to 1.8% of white students.

What they’re saying: “I think the data shows that Black and Latino students were more likely to say, ‘OK I’m gonna cancel and postpone education because I just don't have enough money to pay for it’ than other groups," director of research Rodrigo Domínguez-Villegas told Axios Latino.

“That reveals kind of how important access to financial resources is.”

The big picture: Community colleges and universities have struggled with lower enrollment rates in recent years, especially those that serve large Latino populations.