Study: Pandemic exacerbated Latino college gap
The pandemic forced Latino and Black students to cancel college plans at much higher rates than their white counterparts, a new study found.
Why it matters: Latinos already lag behind in educational attainment, which stunts their upward mobility.
By the numbers: The study by the UCLA Latino Policy & Politics Initiative found more than 10% of Latinos canceled plans to take college courses in the beginning of the pandemic, compared to 5.4% of white students.
- Black students were almost as likely as Latinos to drop out.
- Over 11% of multi-ethnic students canceled plans to attend college.
Nearly 45% of Latino and Black students canceled their college plans because they could no longer afford it after losing income in the pandemic. About 38% of white students said the same.
- A report last year found that the fear of debt keeps many Latinos out of college.
But, but, but: Some students went back to school between July and September 2021, after vaccines became available, the study found.
- Post vaccine, about 4% of Latinos said they didn't plan on attending college, compared to 1.8% of white students.
What they’re saying: “I think the data shows that Black and Latino students were more likely to say, ‘OK I’m gonna cancel and postpone education because I just don't have enough money to pay for it’ than other groups," director of research Rodrigo Domínguez-Villegas told Axios Latino.
- “That reveals kind of how important access to financial resources is.”
The big picture: Community colleges and universities have struggled with lower enrollment rates in recent years, especially those that serve large Latino populations.
- NBC News reported that the number of colleges and universities that are federally designated as Hispanic Serving Institutions — where 25% or more of students are Latino — dropped from 569 in 2020-21 to 559 in 2021-22.
- Enrollment at community colleges, where a large share of students are Latino, is down nearly 15% since 2019, according to the National Student Clearinghouse Research Center.