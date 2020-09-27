Graphic: 2020 "U.S. Latino GDP Report"

Sol Trujillo — former CEO of U.S. West and Telstra, and chair of the Latino Donor Collaborative — tells me that in 2017–18 (most recent census data), the U.S. Latino cohort was the fastest growing economy in the world.

Driving the news: That's part of a new report, "2020 LDC U.S. Latino GDP," unveiled at the four-day L'Attitude virtual business conference co-founded by Trujillo, showcasing U.S. Latino contributions in business, media, politics, science and technology.

Trujillo told me in a phone interview from San Diego that Latinos are helping drive huge entrepreneurial growth — many starting with just themselves and growing, or taking over for their former bosses.

"It's part of the culture," he said. "These are resilient people."

Trujillo said another contribution made by Latinos is the relative youth of the demographic, as other key cohorts age.

Read the full report.