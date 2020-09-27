1 hour ago - Economy & Business

New data: Latino businesses stay strong

Graphic: 2020 "U.S. Latino GDP Report"

Sol Trujillo — former CEO of U.S. West and Telstra, and chair of the Latino Donor Collaborative — tells me that in 2017–18 (most recent census data), the U.S. Latino cohort was the fastest growing economy in the world.

Driving the news: That's part of a new report, "2020 LDC U.S. Latino GDP," unveiled at the four-day L'Attitude virtual business conference co-founded by Trujillo, showcasing U.S. Latino contributions in business, media, politics, science and technology.

Trujillo told me in a phone interview from San Diego that Latinos are helping drive huge entrepreneurial growth — many starting with just themselves and growing, or taking over for their former bosses.

  • "It's part of the culture," he said. "These are resilient people."

Trujillo said another contribution made by Latinos is the relative youth of the demographic, as other key cohorts age.

