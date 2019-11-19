California woman Kimberly Gervais has become the 59th person to die from injuries sustained in the Las Vegas shooting massacre, a coroner confirmed in a statement on Monday.
Why it matters: The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which occurred when a gunman opened fire from his Mandalay Bay hotel room before killing himself, is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.
- Gervais, 57, Mira Loma, was among 527 people injured in the attack. The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Department said she sustained spinal injuries during the incident "and was convalescing at a nursing facility" before she died in the Redlands Community Hospital on Friday.
