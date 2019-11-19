California woman Kimberly Gervais has become the 59th person to die from injuries sustained in the Las Vegas shooting massacre, a coroner confirmed in a statement on Monday.

Why it matters: The shooting at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, which occurred when a gunman opened fire from his Mandalay Bay hotel room before killing himself, is the deadliest in modern U.S. history.

Gervais, 57, Mira Loma, was among 527 people injured in the attack. The San Bernardino County Sheriff Coroner's Department said she sustained spinal injuries during the incident "and was convalescing at a nursing facility" before she died in the Redlands Community Hospital on Friday.

Go deeper: