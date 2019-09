The Department of Education will fine Michigan State University $4.5 million for mishandling complaints against former school doctor Larry Nassar, who is facing 40–175 years in prison for sexually abusing athletes in his care and having child pornography, per AP.

The big picture: Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says the school allowed the creation of a "sexually hostile environment" by failing to properly address reports of sexual assault by Nassar, who also worked for USA Gymnastics.