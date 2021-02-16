Sign up for our daily briefing

Larry Kudlow hosts Steven Mnuchin on first edition of new Fox Business show

Mike Allen, author of AM

Photo: Fox Business

Larry Kudlow, the longtime CNBC host who became President Trump's economic adviser, returns to live anchoring today — this time on Fox Business, with "Kudlow," from New York at 4 p.m. ET (repeating at 7 p.m. ET).

Debut guest: Former Trump administration colleague Steven Mnuchin.

In a phone interview, I asked him about covering the Biden economy: "I think the economy is a whole lot stronger than most folks seem to think. ... I'm still in the V-shaped recovery mode. I think many people are far too pessimistic."

  • "I'm not a big political guy; I'm a policy guy. ... I want America to prosper."

On his last conversation with Donald Trump: "I spoke to him on the Thursday afternoon before the inaugural. We had about a 20-minute chat. ... He was very calm. He was very gracious, very complimentary."

  • On whether they'll stay friends: "I hope to. [The reaction to the Electoral College] was disappointing ... I believe he'll get through this. If he ever calls me for some economic advice, I'd be more than happy to give it."

Should Trump run again? "I don't have a view on that. You gotta ask the political sharpies."

On whether it's awkward with CNBC: "Not at all. Several of them emailed and texted: 'Good luck.' I loved my CNBC years. ... But when my agent started having discussions many, many months ago, the Fox opportunity grew larger and larger."

  • "It's funny," Kudlow continued. "We were doing some rehearsing today. I was reading the teleprompter, and I just loved it. We asked some of the top brass to watch. I said: 'How's it look?' And they said: 'You've done this before.'"
Oriana Gonzalez
27 mins ago - World

Myanmar police file second charge against Aung San Suu Kyi

Photo: Sai Aung Main/AFP via Getty Images

Police in Myanmar filed a new charge against democratically elected leader Aung San Suu Kyi for violating the country's Natural Disaster Management Law, which is often used to prosecute people who have defied coronavirus restrictions, AP reports.

Why it matters: Suu Kyi, who was detained in a military coup on Feb. 1, was already facing a charge for illegally importing walkie-talkies. The new charge could allow her to be held indefinitely without a trial, after the military changed the Penal Code last week to allow law enforcement to detain people without court permission, per AP.

Dion RabouinBethany Allen-Ebrahimian
2 hours ago - Economy & Business

China's political power grows with its capital markets

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Thanks to a mandate for outside investment and its strong rebound from the coronavirus pandemic, China’s financial markets are drawing record high chunks of global capital — particularly from U.S.-based investors — and are poised to keep growing.

Why it matters: As more money flows to China’s markets, its political leaders will have a clear mechanism to increase the country’s political power, giving China another potent weapon to challenge the United States’ position as the world’s financial superpower.

Caitlin Owens, author of Vitals
2 hours ago - Health

How the winter surge changed COVID disparities

Data: The COVID Tracking Project, U.S. Census Bureau; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The giant surge of coronavirus cases over the fall and winter hit white Americans disproportionately hard, narrowing the racial disparities in COVID deaths.

Yes, but: When age is factored in, Americans of color still have a significantly higher death rate than white Americans, meaning people of color are dying at younger ages.

