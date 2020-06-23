17 mins ago - Economy & Business

Why the pandemic isn't like a hurricane

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow likes to compare the coronavirus pandemic to a hurricane, arguing it's a devastating but finite event that doesn't leave a lasting economic mark.

Why it matters: It's a flawed analogy being used to inform America's economic policy.

Here's what Kudlow told Axios' Jonathan Swan, for an "Axios on HBO" interview that aired Monday night:

"It's like a big bad hurricane or a bad snowstorm. It's a natural disaster. And we've seen in the past with natural disasters, they come and they inflict enormous pain. And this virus has inflicted horrible pain. But the disaster passes and therefore has very little damage to what I call the structural aspects of the economy."

Yes, the disaster will eventually pass. But, unlike with a hurricane, we have no reliable forecast for when the skies will clear. Maybe we get a working therapeutic or vaccine by year-end. Maybe by the middle of 2021. Maybe later.

  • Businesses physically destroyed by natural disasters can usually rely on insurance to rebuild. That's not generally true during this pandemic, with interruption-of-business claims being denied.
  • Businesses don't reopen while the winds are still whipping, unlike what we're doing right now. Imagine a New Orleans restaurant during Hurricane Katrina saying: "Yeah, the roads are flooded and our ceiling might collapse, but come get dinner anyway."

Natural disasters also don't play geographical whack-a-mole like we're seeing now with the coronavirus pandemic. Kudlow says we won't shut down the economy again. That's akin to saying Houston wouldn't shut again were it to get hit with another hurricane like Harvey.

  • Nor is there ever politicization of public safety measures like wearing masks.

The bottom line: We're facing something novel to our lifetimes. Comparing it to natural disasters, even horrific ones, doesn't do it justice. It also doesn't help us set adequate, sober-minded policy.

Ina Fried
30 mins ago - Technology

Making sense of the Mac's transition to Apple chips

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Though Apple's announcement that it will move the Mac to homegrown chips was long expected, the company has now filled in the blanks for when that shift will start, how long it will take and what developers must do to get ready.

Between the lines: Apple laid out the shape of its chip transition and lined up its key partners Adobe and Microsoft — but some observers say the company didn't fully explain how the shift will benefit developers and consumers.

Jacob Knutson
43 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump: "I don't kid" about slowing down coronavirus testing

Pressed on whether he was joking when he said at a campaign rally this weekend that he asked officials to slow down coronavirus testing, President Trump told reporters on Tuesday: "I don't kid."

Why it matters: White House officials have insisted that the comments were "tongue-in-cheek." Anthony Fauci told the Wall Street Journal this week that while increased testing does lead to more cases reported, the higher percentages of positive tests results in many states "cannot be explained by increased testing."

Ben Geman
1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

The persistent racial disparities in U.S. energy expenses

Data: Energy Institute at HAAS; Chart: Danielle Alberti/Axios

Black renters and homeowners face substantially higher residential energy costs than white residents, and these persistent differences are present almost throughout the income scale, a working paper from the Energy Institute at the Haas Business School shows.

Why it matters: The research "contributes to a broad set of evidence that black Americans bear a disproportionate burden of the current energy system" evident in both pollution exposure and cost, writes Eva Lyubich, a UC Berkeley doctoral candidate in economics.

