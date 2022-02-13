GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says he will "certainly" consider a 2024 presidential run

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said on Sunday that he is "certainly going to take a look" at the possibility of running for president in 2024.

Why it matters: Hogan has been considered a top potential presidential contender in the Republican Party.

What they're saying: "I'm going to run through the tape as governor until January of next year. I'm going to try to be the very best governor I can be," Hogan told CNN's "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper.