GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says he will "certainly" consider a 2024 presidential run

Sign up for our daily briefing

Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on the day's biggest business stories

Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios Pro Rata

Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sports news worthy of your time

Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tech news worthy of your time

Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Get the inside stories

Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas

Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Want a daily digest of the top DC news?

Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

GOP Gov. Larry Hogan says he will "certainly" consider a 2024 presidential run

Ivana Saric

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan (R) said on Sunday that he is "certainly going to take a look" at the possibility of running for president in 2024.

Why it matters: Hogan has been considered a top potential presidential contender in the Republican Party.

What they're saying: "I'm going to run through the tape as governor until January of next year. I'm going to try to be the very best governor I can be," Hogan told CNN's "State of the Union" host Jake Tapper.

  • "I'm concerned about the direction of the party in the country. And I'll make a decision about 2024 after I finished this job," he added.
  • “We are certainly going to take a look at it after January 2023."

Go deeper

Axios
22 mins ago - World

Biden and Zelensky agree on importance of "diplomacy and deterrence" amid Russia buildup

President Biden speaks on the phone to his Ukrainian counterpart Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office on Dec. 9. Photo: Nicholas Kamm / AFP via Getty Images

President Biden and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday "agreed on the importance of continuing to pursue diplomacy and deterrence," the White House said in a readout of the call.

Why it matters: The 50-minute call comes a day after Biden spoke by phone with Vladimir Putin, warning the Russian president that the U.S. and allies will "respond decisively and impose swift and severe costs" if Russia invades Ukraine.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Eileen Drage O'Reilly
Updated 1 hour ago - Science

Unlocking the mystery of the "never COVID" cohort

Illustration: Brendan Lynch/Axios

Some people don't get COVID despite being exposed to the virus — a mystery researchers are trying to unravel.

Why it matters: Understanding the small cohort of "never COVID" people could lead to new vaccine targets or other protections as the world enters the third year of the pandemic.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Sports

Olympics dashboard

Gold medallists Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner of Team United States celebrate after victory. Photo by Ian MacNico/Getty Images

⛸️ Russian figure skating star eligibility hearing set after positive drug test

⛷️ U.S. Olympic skier Mikaela Shiffrin "grateful" for outpouring of support

🇺🇦 Ukrainian Olympian holds up "No War" sign after race

📸 In photos: Winter Olympics Day 8 highlights

⛸️ U.S.' Erin Jackson wins gold as first Black woman to medal in speedskating

Medal count (<1 min. read)Arrow