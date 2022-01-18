Sign up for our daily briefing

Larry Fink to CEOs: Treat your workers well

Emily Peck

Larry Fink at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 21, 2020. Photo: Simon Dawson/ Getty Images

The old work world is gone, writes Larry Fink, the biggest investor on the planet, in his closely read letter to CEOs, released on Monday night.

  • Used to be that companies could expect employees to come to the office five days a week, neglect workers' mental health and keep wages low for those at the lower end of the income scale, writes Fink, who is the chief executive of BlackRock. Not any longer.

Why it matters: Fink's annual letter — addressed to the CEOs of the businesses BlackRock invests in, e.g., most big companies — wields enormous influence.

  • BlackRock manages an astonishing $10 trillion for individuals and institutional investors like pension funds and university endowments — that's more than 10% of the world's gross domestic product, the WSJ recently pointed out.
  • Fink is the most influential executive to acknowledge that workers are wielding more power in the post-pandemic era; he points to rising wages and rising quit rates in the letter.

What he's saying: "No relationship has been changed more by the pandemic than the one between employers and employees. CEOs face a profoundly different paradigm than we are used to."

The big picture: Since 2018, Fink's letters to CEOs have highlighted the buzzy term "stakeholder capitalism," the notion that public firms shouldn't simply be looking to maximize profits but should do more for their workers and society, too.

  • The term is not "woke," he writes in this year's letter, perhaps as a rebuke to Republican senators like Pat Toomey, who have decried efforts by CEOs to address racial discrimination and climate change.
  • "It is capitalism, driven by mutually beneficial relationships between you and the employees, customers, suppliers, and communities your company relies on to prosper." (emphasis Fink's).

Flashback: For the past couple years, Fink's used his annual letter to push companies to respond to the risks of climate change.

  • In his 2021 missive he said he'd already begun to vote against managers and directors who don't show progress in this area, as Axios' Felix Salmon wrote.

On the flip side: A book called "Davos Man," out Tuesday from New York Times global economist correspondent Peter S. Goodman, says stakeholder rhetoric from billionaires, including Fink, obscures the way he and a certain class of super-rich CEO have pillaged the global economy.

Rebecca Falconer
39 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Texas abortion law remains in effect after appeals court ruling

Pro- and anti-abortion protesters outside the Supreme Court as arguments begin about the Texas abortion law on Capitol Hill in November. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

A U.S. appeals court transferred a challenge to Texas' law banning most abortions after about six weeks of pregnancy to the state supreme court in a 2-1 vote on Monday evening.

Why it matters: The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals' decision means the country's most restrictive abortion law can remain in place for the time being.

Rebecca Falconer
2 hours ago - World

At least 2 dead after Tonga volcano eruption and tsunami

A satellite image of the explosive eruption of the Hunga Tonga-Hunga Ha'apai volcano on Saturday. Photo: UNICEF/NOAA

At least two people are confirmed to have died in Tonga following the undersea volcanic eruption that sent tsunami waves toward the island nation and across the Pacific over the weekend, officials said Monday.

The big picture: Officials reported major damage along the western coast of the main island of Tongatapu, where the capital, Nuku'alofa, was covered in ash and dust, including on the runway of the airport. A New Zealand Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson told Axios over the phone that two people had been confirmed to have died in the disaster.

Rebecca Falconer
4 hours ago - Economy & Business

Airlines call for Biden admin's "immediate intervention" in 5G deployment

Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The CEOs of leading U.S. air cargo and passenger carriers on Monday warned the Biden administration there could be "catastrophic disruption" after AT&T and Verizon deploy a new 5G service this week.

Driving the news: They said in a letter to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and other top federal officials ahead of the C-Band 5G service's deployment Wednesday that "the nation's commerce will grind to a halt" and "could potentially strand tens of thousands of Americans overseas."

