LAPD reports Los Angeles homicides up 250% for first week of June

Photo: Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images

Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that homicides in the city jumped 250% in the first week of June — and the number of people shot rose by 56% compared to the previous week.

Details: LAPD outlined in its statement posted to Twitter how gun violence has continued this week, in addition to the rise in homicides and shootings recorded through the week of May 31 to June 6. "The past 24 hours has seen four shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide."

The big picture: Axios' Marisa Fernandez reported last month that gun violence surged during COVID-19 lockdowns.

  • But shootings generally increase as the weather warms up.
  • Experts say "it's best to watch year-over-year trends of gun violence in addition to data from periods before and after the state lockdowns," Fernandez noted.

CrossFit CEO resigns after controversial George Floyd tweet

CrossFit Apollo on May 29 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Photo: Ethan Miller/Getty Images

CrossFit CEO Greg Glassman stepped down on Tuesday following massive backlash against a tweet he made over the weekend that referenced George Floyd's killing.

Driving the news: Reebok, several top-tier athletes and multiple gyms across the country have since broke ties with CrossFit in response to Glassman's tweet and his comments in response to pressure to issue a statement in support of Black Lives Matter.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m.: ET: 7,185,573 — Total deaths: 408,954 — Total recoveries — 3,352,665Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 8 p.m.: ET: 1,973,803 — Total deaths: 111,751 — Total recoveries: 518,522 — Total tested: 20,615,303Map.
  3. Public health: Fauci: Coronavirus is a "nightmare" and "isn't over yet."
  4. Business: Stir-crazy employees are ready to go back, but face a slow, complex reopening process — Women disproportionately take on housework while working from home.
  5. Congress: Sen. Josh Hawley requests civil rights probe into coronavirus church restrictions.
  6. Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index: 86% think protests present large to moderate risk.
  7. 1 🏎 thing: NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races.
Inside the Senate GOP plan for police reform

Sen. Tim Scott. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Republicans are crafting a package of police reforms that would make lynching a federal crime and threaten to cut federal grants if states don't force their police departments to report significantly more detail on officers' use of force, according to two sources familiar with the internal conversations.

Why this matters: Republicans have recognized that it's politically unsustainable to simply hammer a "law-and-order" message, and that they need to propose measures to respond to the national outcry for police reform after the killing of George Floyd.

