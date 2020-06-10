LAPD reports Los Angeles homicides up 250% for first week of June

Los Angeles Police Department announced Tuesday that homicides in the city jumped 250% in the first week of June — and the number of people shot rose by 56% compared to the previous week.

Details: LAPD outlined in its statement posted to Twitter how gun violence has continued this week, in addition to the rise in homicides and shootings recorded through the week of May 31 to June 6. "The past 24 hours has seen four shootings, one of those resulting in a homicide."

The big picture: Axios' Marisa Fernandez reported last month that gun violence surged during COVID-19 lockdowns.