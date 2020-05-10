9 mins ago - Health

Lamar Alexander knocks Trump for pushing ahead with Obamacare lawsuit

Senate Health Committee Chairman Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) expressed disapproval on Sunday of the Trump administration's decision to continue backing a lawsuit seeking to strike down the entire Affordable Care Act.

What he's saying: "I thought the Justice Department argument was really flimsy," Alexander said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "What they're arguing is that when we voted to get rid of the individual mandate, we voted to get rid of Obamacare. I don't know one single senator who thought that."

The big picture: The lawsuit by a coalition of Republican states is set to be heard by the Supreme Court this fall, with major implications for November's election.

  • CNN reports that Attorney General Bill Barr has urged the White House to soften its hard line and change its position to preserve parts of the law, rather than fully backing the lawsuit.
  • Last week, however, President Trump said the administration will not change its position, telling reporters: "Obamacare is a disaster, but we've run it very well, and we've made it barely acceptable ... What we want to do is terminate it and give health care. We'll have great health care, including preexisting conditions."
  • The administration has not proposed a replacement for the law.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 4,055,863 — Total deaths: 279,892 — Total recoveries — 1,386,631Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 1,312,099 — Total deaths: 78,862 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Jobs: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.
  4. Public health: Key virus modeler says "explosive" rise in mobility as states reopen is driving up death projection.
  5. Federal government: Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin say the White House may wait "a few weeks" before considering another coronavirus relief bill — Top Trump health officials take self-quarantine measures after possible virus exposure.
  6. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  7. Food: The frozen-food quarantine diet is setting in — Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children.
  8. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  9. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  10. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Key virus modeler says rise in mobility is driving up death projection

Christopher Murray, director of University of Washington's Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" Sunday that his coronavirus model projects that more than 137,000 people in the United States may die from the virus by August.

Why it matters: Murray's influential IHME model, which is one of the forecasts used by the White House, has been criticized for frequently revising its projections. Murray said his team is tracking cellphone data and has seen "explosive increases in mobility in a number of states" that will likely translate into more cases and deaths in 10 days.

Trump economic adviser says he expects unemployment rate "north of 20%"

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett said on CBS News' "Face the Nation" on Sunday that he believes the unemployment rate will surpass 20% and peak in May or June.

Why it matters: With April's jobs report showing a catastrophic 14.7% unemployment rate, this is the "biggest negative shock to the jobs market that we've seen since World War II," Hassett said.

