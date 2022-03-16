Kyrie Irving scores career-high 60 points

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Kyrie Irving scored a career-high 60 points on Tuesday in a blowout 150-108 win over the Magic — one night after Karl-Anthony Towns scored 60 points himself.

Driving the news: Irving scored 41 points in the first half alone en route to setting the Nets' franchise record. He exited with over eight minutes remaining.

"When you're a kid scoring a bunch of points, it means something, but when you're in the best league in the world ... it means a little bit more," he said.

The big picture: There have been seven 50-point games in March, tied for the most in a single month since the NBA-ABA merger. And it's only March 16!

March 15: Irving: 60 (20/31 FG, 8/12 3PT, 12/13 FT)

Irving: 60 (20/31 FG, 8/12 3PT, 12/13 FT) March 14: Towns: 60 (19/31 FG, 7/11 3PT, 15/16 FT)

Towns: 60 (19/31 FG, 7/11 3PT, 15/16 FT) March 13: Kevin Durant: 53 (19/37 FG, 4/13 3PT, 11/12 FT)

Kevin Durant: 53 (19/37 FG, 4/13 3PT, 11/12 FT) March 11: LeBron James: 50 (18/25 FG, 6/9 3PT, 8/8 FT)

LeBron James: 50 (18/25 FG, 6/9 3PT, 8/8 FT) March 8: Irving: 50 (15/19 FG, 9/12 3PT, 11/13 FT)

Irving: 50 (15/19 FG, 9/12 3PT, 11/13 FT) March 6: Jayson Tatum: 54 (16/30 FG, 8/15 3PT, 14/17 FT)

Jayson Tatum: 54 (16/30 FG, 8/15 3PT, 14/17 FT) March 5: James: 56 (19/31 FG, 6/11 3PT, 12/13 FT)

The big picture: Irving and Durant are the first teammates in NBA history to score 50+ points in consecutive games. Their combined talents help explain why the Nets have the third-best title odds despite sitting in eighth-place in the East at 36-33.

Looking ahead: Irving can't play home games due to New York City's vaccination mandate. Barring a change, he'll only take the floor for three of the Nets' final 13 contests.