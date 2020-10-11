1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Kudlow says Trump may offer larger stimulus than Democrats' proposal

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow said on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday that President Trump may propose a coronavirus stimulus package with an even larger price tag than the $2.2 trillion legislation that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has offered.

Why it matters: It's highly unlikely that a bill in the neighborhood of $2 trillion, let alone more than that, would win the support of Senate Republicans. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said Friday that a stimulus deal is "unlikely" before the election.

The state of play: After calling off the negotiations via tweet last week, Trump has now raised his offer to $1.8 trillion, spooked by the market reaction to his move and desperate to inject stimulus into the economy before the election.

  • Pelosi said the proposal was “one step forward, two steps back," accusing the administration of failing to include public health measures in the package that would help "crush the virus."

What they're saying: "Secretary Mnuchin is up to $1.8 trillion. So the bid and the offer is narrowing somewhat between the two sides," Kudlow said.

  • "President Trump actually has always said — I've heard him say it in the Oval — as far as the key elements are concerned, the checks, the unemployment assistance, the small business assistance, we gotta help airlines out — he would go further. He's always said that."
  • "He knows that we need as much power for economic recovery as possible. It's not just recovery in three weeks. It's recovery to the end of the year and beyond in a possible second term. So I think Secretary Mnuchin is a very good negotiator and will be carrying the president's message."

Go deeper: Trump tells House GOP leader he wants a "big deal" on COVID relief

Go deeper

Jonathan SwanAlayna Treene
Oct 9, 2020 - Politics & Policy

McConnell says stimulus "unlikely" before election despite Trump's desperation

Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell told a Kentucky event on Friday that a coronavirus stimulus deal is "unlikely in the next three weeks," per the Washington Post's Erica Werner.

Our thought bubble: Two sources close to Senate leadership said President Trump is desperate, has zero leverage to push them to support a bill crafted by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and congressional Republicans aren’t inclined to wrap themselves any tighter to a sinking ship.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Jacob Knutson
23 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: White House's latest relief offer is "one step forward, two steps back"

Nancy Pelosi speaking with reporters on Oct. 9. Photo: Xinhua/T IngShen/liujie via Getty Images

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Saturday that the Trump administration's new $1.8 trillion coronavirus relief proposal was “one step forward, two steps back," in a letter to her Democratic colleagues.

Why it matters: It's the most recent rejection in ongoing stimulus negotiations throughout the coronavirus pandemic and comes days after President Trump stopped, then restarted talks with House Democrats.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike AllenHans Nichols
22 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP social-distances Trump

 Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

After years of holding their tongues, a few Republicans have started to separate themselves from President Trump and his possible political collapse, focusing on his carelessness with the virus.

Why it matters: A senior Republican official told me this is less about shaping this election, and more about preparing for the aftermath.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow