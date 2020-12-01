Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Chris Krebs hints at legal action against Trump campaign lawyer who suggested he be 'shot'

Former CISA Director Chris Krebs is hinting at legal action against Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova, who suggested Krebs should be "taken out at dawn and shot."

Driving the news: Krebs, who led efforts on election cybersecurity, was fired last month by President Trump following the 2020 elections. The former director has since spoken out against baseless claims from the president and the Trump campaign that elections systems were rigged in favor of now President-elect Joe Biden.

The big picture: DiGenova made the comment on Monday during an interview on Newsmax with host Howie Carr.

  • Krebs responded to DiGenova's comments in an interview with the Today Show on Tuesday, stating, "It's certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior."
  • "And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."

Krebs in a 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday lamented a recent press conference by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, stating: "It was upsetting because what I saw was an apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people."

When specifically asked if he'll take legal action against DiGenova, Krebs responded that his team is looking at "available opportunities."

Axios
Nov 30, 2020 - Politics & Policy

Ousted Trump cybersecurity official calls Rudy Giuliani's election claims "dangerous"

A screenshot of former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs on "60 Minutes." Photo: CBS

Former Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency director Chris Krebs criticized Rudy Giuliani Sunday for making baseless claims about the 2020 presidential election at a Nov. 20 news conference.

Driving the news: When asked in an interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" what he thought of the news conference, Krebs responded: "It was upsetting because what I saw was [an] apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people."

2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Bipartisan group of senators unveils $908 billion COVID stimulus proposal

Sens. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) and Susan Collins (R-Maine) in the Capitol in 2018. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ Roll Call

A bipartisan group of senators on Tuesday proposed a $908 billion coronavirus stimulus package, in one of the few concrete steps toward COVID relief made by Congress in several months.

Why it matters: Recent data shows that the economic recovery is floundering as coronavirus cases surge and hospitals threaten to be overwhelmed heading into what is likely to be a grim winter.

2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Inside Patch's new local newsletter platform

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Patch, the hyperlocal (and profitable) local digital news company, has built a new software platform called "Patch Labs" that lets local news reporters publish their own newsletters and websites, sources tell Axios.

Why it matters: It follows a growing trend of journalists going solo via newsletters at the national level.

