Chris Krebs hints at legal action against Trump campaign lawyer who suggested he be 'shot'

Former CISA Director Chris Krebs is hinting at legal action against Trump campaign lawyer Joe DiGenova, who suggested Krebs should be "taken out at dawn and shot."

Driving the news: Krebs, who led efforts on election cybersecurity, was fired last month by President Trump following the 2020 elections. The former director has since spoken out against baseless claims from the president and the Trump campaign that elections systems were rigged in favor of now President-elect Joe Biden.

The big picture: DiGenova made the comment on Monday during an interview on Newsmax with host Howie Carr.

Krebs responded to DiGenova's comments in an interview with the Today Show on Tuesday, stating, "It's certainly more dangerous language, more dangerous behavior."

"And the way I look at it is that we are a nation of laws, and I plan to take advantage of those laws. I've got an exceptional team of lawyers that win in court, and I think they're probably going to be busy."

Krebs in a 60 Minutes interview aired Sunday lamented a recent press conference by Trump lawyer Rudy Giuliani, stating: "It was upsetting because what I saw was an apparent attempt to undermine confidence in the election, to confuse people, to scare people."

When specifically asked if he'll take legal action against DiGenova, Krebs responded that his team is looking at "available opportunities."