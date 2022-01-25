Sign up for our daily briefing
Make your busy days simpler with the Axios AM and PM newsletters. Catch up on what's new and why it matters in just 5 minutes.
Catch up on the day's biggest business stories
Subscribe to the Axios Closer newsletter for insights into the day’s business news and trends and why they matter.
Sign up for Axios Pro Rata
Dive into the world of dealmakers across VC, PE and M&A with Axios Pro Rata. Delivered daily to your inbox by Dan Primack and Kia Kokalitcheva.
Sports news worthy of your time
Binge on the stats and stories that drive the sports world with the Axios Sports newsletter. Sign up for free.
Tech news worthy of your time
Get our smart take on technology from the Valley and D.C. with Axios Login. Sign up for free.
Get the inside stories
Get an insider's guide to the new White House with Axios Sneak Peek. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Want a daily digest of the top Denver news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Want a daily digest of the top Des Moines news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Des Moines newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Twin Cities news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Twin Cities
Want a daily digest of the top Tampa Bay news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Tampa Bay newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Charlotte news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Charlotte
Want a daily digest of the top Nashville news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Nashville newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Columbus news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Columbus newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Dallas news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Dallas newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Austin news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Austin newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Atlanta news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Atlanta newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Philadelphia news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Philadelphia newsletter.
Want a daily digest of the top Chicago news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios Chicago newsletter.
Sign up for Axios NW Arkansas
Stay up-to-date on the most important and interesting stories affecting NW Arkansas, authored by local reporters
Want a daily digest of the top DC news?
Get a daily digest of the most important stories affecting your hometown with the Axios DC newsletter.
KPMG is a professional services provider. Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
Professional services consultancy KPMG is raising the salaries of all of its employees by $3,000 to $7,000 just three months after dishing out raises of 10% or more.
Why it matters: It reflects an escalation of the war for talent in an environment defined by inflation and labor shortages.
Details: KPMG said Tuesday it would spend $160 million on mid-fiscal-year raises after already hiking pay and cutting health care costs by 10% in November.
- The company has experienced “more attrition than we would have wanted” during the pandemic, KPMG U.S. CEO Paul Knopp tells Axios. But it has also hired more workers than it's lost, he says.
Context: Companies are facing pressure to raise wages with inflation hitting a 40-year high of 7% in 2021.
- “As we thought about the continuing inflation in the market — and we hope that some of it is transitory, but some of it is clearly not transitory — the needs of our employees were paramount in our mind,” Knopp says.
But, but, but: Wage raises are contributing to inflation, which Knopp acknowledges.
- “There’s no doubt that increases in compensation in every industry are leading to ... pricing power in the market for many of our clients,” he says. “That is just one of the consequences of what we’re all facing.”