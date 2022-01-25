Sign up for our daily briefing

KPMG dishes out $3K to $6K raises as inflation concerns linger

Nathan Bomey
Nathan Bomey, author of Closer

KPMG is a professional services provider. Photo Illustration by Omar Marques/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

Professional services consultancy KPMG is raising the salaries of all of its employees by $3,000 to $7,000 just three months after dishing out raises of 10% or more.

Why it matters: It reflects an escalation of the war for talent in an environment defined by inflation and labor shortages.

Details: KPMG said Tuesday it would spend $160 million on mid-fiscal-year raises after already hiking pay and cutting health care costs by 10% in November.

  • The company has experienced “more attrition than we would have wanted” during the pandemic, KPMG U.S. CEO Paul Knopp tells Axios. But it has also hired more workers than it's lost, he says.

Context: Companies are facing pressure to raise wages with inflation hitting a 40-year high of 7% in 2021.

  • “As we thought about the continuing inflation in the market — and we hope that some of it is transitory, but some of it is clearly not transitory — the needs of our employees were paramount in our mind,” Knopp says.

But, but, but: Wage raises are contributing to inflation, which Knopp acknowledges.

  • “There’s no doubt that increases in compensation in every industry are leading to ... pricing power in the market for many of our clients,” he says. “That is just one of the consequences of what we’re all facing.”

Go deeper

Zachary BasuHans Nichols
18 mins ago - World

Scoop: Qatar emir to visit White House on Monday

The emir of Qatar, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, leaves the White House after meeting President Trump in 2019. Photo: Nicholas Kamm/AFP via Getty Images

The emir of Qatar will meet with President Biden at the White House on Monday to discuss Afghanistan as well as contingency plans to provide natural gas to Europe in the event of a Russian invasion of Ukraine, Axios has learned.

Why it matters: Europe's reliance on Russia for 40% of its natural gas is undermining Biden's attempts to coordinate "massive" sanctions to be imposed from both sides of the Atlantic if Russia invades. The White House wants Qatar to help ensure European countries can enforce tough sanctions without risking an energy crisis.

Go deeper (1 min. read)
Ivana Saric
2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden: There won't be "American forces moving into Ukraine"

President Joe Biden told reporters Tuesday that he does not foresee U.S. troops moving into Ukraine.

Why it matters: Biden's comments come as tensions between Russia and Ukraine persist, and a Russian invasion of Ukraine appears increasingly likely.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)
Axios
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Omicron dashboard

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

  1. Health: Axios-Ipsos poll: Omicron's big numbersAnother wave of death — FDA limits use of Regeneron and Lilly antibody treatments — Fauci: "Confident" Omicron cases will peak in February.
  2. Vaccines: Pfizer begins clinical trial for Omicron-specific vaccine — The shifting definition of fully vaccinated.
  3. Politics: Biden admin withdraws temporary vaccine-or-test mandate for large employers — New York Supreme Court strikes down Gov. Hochul's mask mandate for public areas — Sarah Palin tests positive, delaying defamation trial — Virginia school boards sue Gov. Youngkin for lifting mask mandate.
  4. World: U.K. to lift travel testing requirement for fully vaccinated — Beijing Olympic Committee lowers testing threshold ahead of Games.
  5. Variant tracker
Go deeper (1 min. read)

