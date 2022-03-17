Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Koch Industries will continue operating in Russia amid the country's invasion of Ukraine, the company’s president and chief operating officer said in a statement Thursday.

Driving the news: Koch’s Guardian Industries runs two manufacturing plants with roughly 600 employees. Ceasing operations would “hand over these manufacturing facilities to the Russian government so it can operate and benefit from them,” according to the statement from Dave Robertson.

The big picture: Since Russian President Vladmir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine last month, more than 400 companies have pulled out or scaled back their operations in the country, according to a running tally by Yale management professor Jeffrey Sonnenfeld and his team.

But, but, but: Robertson said if Koch followed suit, it would put the company's employees “at greater risk” than continuing business.

In addition to the 600 employees at the two manufacturing plants, Koch has 15 other employees in Russia.

Robertson stated Koch has given financial assistance to its Russian employees. It has also provided “humanitarian aid” to people in “neighboring countries” impacted by the Russian invasion, according to the statement.

The bottom line: In announcing the plans, the company says it’s complying with all sanctions, laws and other regulations in its business within Russia.

