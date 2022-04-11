Kmart down to last 3 stores

Kmart — once a retail giant with well over 2,000 U.S. stores — will be down to just three after its store in Avenel, New Jersey, closes on April 16, AP reports.

Why it matters: The retail world now is dominated by Walmart, Target and Amazon.

The big picture: Kmarts will continue to operate in Westwood, N.J., Bridgehampton, on New York's Long Island, and in Miami.

Kmart's decline has been steady: The company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in early 2002, per AP, becoming the largest retailer to do so.

