On the first day of LGBTQ Pride month commemorating the Stonewall Riots, 2020 presidential hopeful Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) released her LGBTQ rights agenda.
Why it matters: Gillibrand used the policy outline to juxtapose herself against President Trump and his administration when it comes to LGBTQ rights.
Equal Rights:
- Vowed to sign the Equality Act if elected.
- Plans to ask the Department of Justice to consider gender identity and sexual orientation as a protected class.
- Remove Trump's ban on transgender people serving in the military and work to end discrimination against service members with HIV.
- Federally recognize third gender in identification documents: "X."
Families and kids:
- Codify marriage equality, ensuring that Obergefell v. Hodges cannot be overturned.
- Per the Every Child Deserves a Family Act, she wants to make sure taxpayer-funded adoption and child welfare agencies cannot discriminate against foster or adoptive families. Gillibrand also wants to eradicate discrimination against LGBTQ children in the foster care system.
- Require insurance companies to cover fertility treatments for LGBTQ couples. Hospitals would also offer gender neutral parental forms in every state.
- Address and increase funding for mental health and suicide among LGBTQ kids, and have the Department of Education issue anti-bullying guidelines.
- Expand protection for LGBTQ students under Title IX.
- A nationwide ban on "conversion therapy."
- Allow students to use bathrooms and lockers that match their gender identity.
Health care:
- Ensure funding for Planned Parenthood and Title X. Eliminate Trump's gag rule on Title IX.
- Require insurance companies to cover hormone therapy for transgender patients.
- Encourage the Food and Drug Administration to repeal a blood donation ban against LGBTQ Americans.
- Propose an increase in funding for HIV/AIDs research and treatment.
Safety:
- Task the DOJ with prosecuting hate crimes against LGTBQ people and people of color.
- Fully fund the programs under the Matthew Shepard and James Byrd Jr. Hate Crimes Prevention Act.
- Speak about LGBTQ rights internationally and take the matter up with nations who are persecuting people.
- Focus on homelessness among LGBTQ people.
