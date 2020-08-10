2 hours ago - Sports

The cost of kids losing gym class

Kendall Baker, author of Sports

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

With a growing number of schools opting for online-only classes this fall to limit the spread of COVID-19, physical education will be severely limited, if not suspended altogether.

Why it matters: While classroom-based learning can be done virtually, it's nearly impossible to replicate physical education — which plays a crucial role in kids' physical and mental health — through a screen. And with sports on hold in most states, PE is the only physical activity outlet some kids have.

  • Even schools offering in-person instruction this fall must re-imagine what gym class looks like amid a pandemic, with kids unable to share balls or equipment and with strict social distancing and sanitation guidelines in place.

The backdrop: Youth sports organizations helped ensure that kids got their daily 60 minutes of exercise this summer by hosting Zoom workouts, offering virtual training and providing parents with tips and ideas.

  • Some organizations will continue in that role once school resumes, but with youth sports participation on the decline — particularly among lower-income families — the majority of students will rely solely on PE.
  • By the numbers: Only 38% of kids aged 6 to 12 played team sports on a regular basis in 2018, down from 45% in 2008, per the Sports & Fitness Industry Association.

The state of play: In addition to the wide disparities in students' access to laptops and other digital resources, the ability to lead a successful online PE class will largely depend on how comfortable a teacher is with technology.

  • While tech-savvy teachers have been hosting live workouts on apps like Facebook and Instagram, others wouldn't even know where to begin.
  • And unlike virtual education (i.e. classroom-based learning), virtual training is a relatively new industry and has seen far less investment and innovation.
  • Services like Microsoft Teams can simulate what it's like to be in a classroom, with one person talking and others taking notes and asking questions. But how do you simulate dodgeball?

The big picture: Physical activity has been linked to higher academic achievement, elevated self-esteem and reduced stress and anxiety, according to the CDC.

  • Whether that's still true when students are participating virtually, rather than running around with classmates, remains to be seen. But it's clear that PE is an important source for more than just physical activity.
  • Our thought bubble: The social interaction alone is something kids desperately need, particularly when they've been cooped up for months and won't be chatting with friends in hallways or socializing in lunchrooms.

The bottom line: While teaching math or science virtually is no easy feat, keeping kids physically active and participating in PE through the confines of a computer or phone screen is arguably even harder.

  • If schools fail to encourage some sort of physical outlet, America's youth — most of whom don't play organized sports, and almost all of whom are currently unable to participate in them — will suffer.

Go deeper

Erica Pandey
Aug 8, 2020 - Economy & Business

The silver linings of online school

Illustration: Annelise Capossela/Axios

Online learning can be frustrating for students, teachers and parents, but some methods are working.

The big picture: Just as companies are using this era of telework to try new things, some principals, teachers and education startups are treating remote learning as a period of experimentation, too.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Ursula Perano
Aug 8, 2020 - Politics & Policy

How back-to-school is playing out in the South as coronavirus rages on

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

K-12 students throughout the southern region of the U.S. are returning to school during the coronavirus pandemic, resulting in crowded halls, quarantines and chaos.

The big picture: Students across the country are gearing up to hit the books once again while managing social distancing and mask mandates. Districts and communities are taking a variety of approaches, some of which include hybrid online, at-home class models or schooling-from-home.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Fadel Allassan
5 mins ago - Economy & Business

Uber CEO proposes "benefits funds" for gig workers

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi. Photo: Scott Heins/Getty Images)

Uber CEO Dara Khosrowshahi called for establishing "benefits funds" for gig workers in a New York Times op-ed out Monday.

Why it matters: Gig workers, who remain independent contractors and not employees, have long pushed companies like Uber for benefits comparable to those received by traditional workers. The coronavirus pandemic and its resultant economic strain has broadened those calls.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow