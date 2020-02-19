Kickstarter workers vote to unionize
Photo: Getty Images
Employees at Kickstarter voted Tuesday to unionize, signaling a small but notable shift in an industry that has historically eschewed collective bargaining.
Why it matters: Workers who are taking a more activist stance are seeing unions as one way to have a greater voice at their companies.
The big picture: Unions remain few and far between in large tech companies, but that's beginning to change.
- A group of Instacart workers in the Chicago area voted to unionize earlier this month.
- A number of new media companies have seen union pushes, including Vox Media and BuzzFeed News.