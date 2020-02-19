28 mins ago - Technology

Kickstarter workers vote to unionize

Ina Fried

Photo: Getty Images

Employees at Kickstarter voted Tuesday to unionize, signaling a small but notable shift in an industry that has historically eschewed collective bargaining.

Why it matters: Workers who are taking a more activist stance are seeing unions as one way to have a greater voice at their companies.

The big picture: Unions remain few and far between in large tech companies, but that's beginning to change.

  • A group of Instacart workers in the Chicago area voted to unionize earlier this month.
  • A number of new media companies have seen union pushes, including Vox Media and BuzzFeed News.

Go deeper

Orion Rummler

Labor union membership declines

United Auto Workers outside the GM Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly plant, October 2019. Photo: Jeff Kowalsky/AFP via Getty Images

Labor union membership in the U.S. continued to drop in 2019, new data released Wednesday from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows.

The big picture: Amid this slight dip in union membership — which decreased 0.2% from 2018 — the United Auto Workers led the largest demonstration by any union against any U.S. business since UAW's last strike against General Motors in 2007.

Go deeperArrowJan 23, 2020
Rashaan Ayesh

Bernie Sanders picks up postal workers union endorsement

Sen. Bernie Sanders. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) picked up the endorsement of the American Postal Workers Union on Thursday, a group that boasts 200,000 members across the country.

Why it matters: The union promised to lend its organizing power to Sanders' campaign, with the endorsement coming only a few days before the Iowa caucus on Feb. 3. The group also backed Sanders in 2016, per AP.

Go deeperArrowJan 30, 2020
Jacob Knutson

Work stoppages from labor disputes rose to a two-decade high in 2019

United Auto Workers union members striking in October 2019. Photo: Bill Pugliano/Getty Images

3.24 million work days were lost to labor strikes and lockouts in 2019, the most since 2004, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Why it matters: Labor disputes can cost workers and businesses in missed wages, decreased productivity and stunted revenues.

Go deeperArrowFeb 12, 2020 - Economy & Business