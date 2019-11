Gold Star father Khizr Khan, who famously took on President Trump during the 2016 presidential election, announced Monday that he is endorsing Joe Biden in the 2020 race, per the New Hampshire Union Leader.

The big picture: Khan made waves during a speech alongside his wife, Ghazala, at the 2016 Democratic National Convention — when he offered Trump a pocket copy of the Constitution while asking if the then-candidate had ever read the document.