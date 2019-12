Three key lawmakers have reached a deal on the issue of surprise medical bills, according to two sources familiar with the negotiations.

How it works: The proposal — which has been agreed to by Sen. Lamar Alexander (R-Tenn.) and Reps. Greg Walden (R-Ore.) and Frank Pallone (D-N.J.) — would set benchmark rates for the providers who send such bills, and it would use an arbitration process to settle certain high-value payment disputes.