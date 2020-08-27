Congress is more worried about Big Tech now than it was a year ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Axios on Thursday during a virtual event.

What he's saying: "Their power is only getting larger, and in the world of COVID, it's getting larger because they have more influence. But I don't think they're forthcoming on a lot, I have real concerns on what Google has been doing."

Why it matters: The CEOs of Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple were grilled last month by a House panel probing possible antitrust litigation. The companies also face investigations by the Justice Department, state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission.

Details: "They're doing worse than they were before ... they now have Democrats and Republicans very concerned," McCarthy said.