25 mins ago - Politics & Policy

McCarthy: Congress is more worried about Big Tech than a year ago

Axios co-founder Mike Allen (l) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy.

Congress is more worried about Big Tech now than it was a year ago, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) told Axios on Thursday during a virtual event.

What he's saying: "Their power is only getting larger, and in the world of COVID, it's getting larger because they have more influence. But I don't think they're forthcoming on a lot, I have real concerns on what Google has been doing."

Why it matters: The CEOs of Google, Facebook, Amazon and Apple were grilled last month by a House panel probing possible antitrust litigation. The companies also face investigations by the Justice Department, state attorneys general and the Federal Trade Commission.

Details: "They're doing worse than they were before ... they now have Democrats and Republicans very concerned," McCarthy said.

  • "I've warned them time and again, you're going to hit a point where people are going to say you're a monopoly," he said, referencing how much search traffic runs through Google.
  • He argued that Google's hold over search traffic means the company "can control what people see and what people say."

Kyle Daly
8 hours ago - Technology

Tech's deepening split over ads and privacy

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

A new fight between Facebook and Apple over the mechanics of ad tech is surfacing an industry divide over user privacy and spotlighting longstanding dilemmas about the tracking and use of personal information online.

Why it matters: Privacy advocates have been sounding alarms for years about tech firms' expansive, sometimes inescapable data harvesting without making much headway in the U.S. But the game could change if major industry players start taking opposite sides.

Scott Rosenberg
Aug 26, 2020 - Technology

Apple's fight to separate online from IRL

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Apple's longstanding rule for calculating its cut of transactions enabled through its iOS App Store depends on an apparently simple principle: If a good or service is digital, Apple takes 30%. If the good or service is physical, Apple doesn't.

The catch: Life doesn't divide neatly that way any more.

Fadel Allassan
1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Pelosi: "I don't think that there should be any debates"

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said Thursday she doesn't believe there should be any debates between President Trump and Joe Biden because she believes Trump "will probably act in a way that is beneath the dignity of the presidency."

Why it matters: Her statement isn't likely to make the Biden campaign happy, as the Trump campaign has attempted to paint Biden as senile and hoping to avoid a direct confrontation. Biden, however, has repeatedly said that he "can hardly wait" to debate the president.

