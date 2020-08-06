22 mins ago - Technology

Congress' next moves to rein in Big Tech

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

After grilling the CEOs of Amazon, Facebook, Google and Apple last week, members of Congress are grappling with whether to accuse any of the firms of illegal anticompetitive behavior, to propose updating federal antitrust laws — or both.

The big picture: Congress is just one arm of government making the case against these companies. Google is expected to be the first of the firms to face possible antitrust litigation from the Justice Department before summer's end, but all four face a full-court press of investigations by DOJ, the Federal Trade Commission and state attorneys general.

What's next: Following on from last week's hearing, the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee is preparing a report of its probe's findings, drawn from some 1.3 million documents and hours of calls and interviews. Chair Rep. David Cicilline told Axios Re:Cap he hopes to issue the report and recommendations by late August or September.

The report may detail behaviors that investigators conclude harmed competition, as outlined in the hearing:

  • Facebook undertook its 2012 acquisition of Instagram in part because executives viewed it as a competitive threat, per internal communications uncovered in the probe.
  • Lawmakers also highlighted Amazon's use of third-party sales data to develop its own products.

The lawmakers face two options:

  • They can argue that tech giants have violated antitrust law and lay out a legal case for breaking them up. That's tough, as the case that the companies have monopolies remains fuzzy and none of them has driven up prices for consumers — two bars that successful antitrust cases are expected to pass.
  • They can make recommendations to update antitrust laws for the digital economy. That will require coming up with metrics of harm other than pricing effects, since so many digital products are free, and it will also call for definitions of markets that address the kind of power Amazon holds over third-party sellers or Apple holds over App Store developers.

Antitrust panel members suggest they'll ultimately produce some combination of the two.

  • "Some of the things we uncovered, like Facebook clearly admitting to buying a competitor for market share, I believe is breaking the law under current antitrust regulation," Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) told Axios. Other areas, such as Google's dominance in the ad tech space, may need newer laws to address, she said.
  • Rep. Ken Buck (R-Colo.) told Axios, "We've got to sit down and talk about what changes in the law would solve some of the issues we have identified. I feel strongly that there is a need for regulation in the digital arena."

What we're hearing: Groups that advocate tough measures against tech companies want to see detailed legislative recommendations.

  • The Economic Liberties Project, for instance, wants new antitrust laws to set "bright-line" caps on how much market share any one tech firm can hold, executive director Sarah Miller told Axios.
  • The group also wants to see Congress require regulators to claw apart Amazon's e-commerce platform from its storage and shipping business, per a letter to the House Judiciary committee Thursday also signed by several other groups including the Open Markets Institute, Demand Progress and The Institute for Local Self-Reliance.

But, but, but: The fate of any proposals to emerge from the House investigation almost certainly lies with voters in November. New antitrust legislation — a long shot at any time — is unlikely to progress unless Democrats win both the White House and the Senate.

Sara Fischer
20 hours ago - Economy & Business

New York Times digital revenue surpasses print revenue for first time

Data: NYT earnings reports; Chart: Axios Visuals

For the first time in its nearly 170-year history, the New York Times made more money from digital products than it did from its print newspaper during a three-month quarterly earnings period, the Times announced Wednesday.

Why it matters: It's a huge milestone for The Gray Lady, which six years ago published a digital "Innovation Report" that detailed the paper's shortcomings in adjusting its business to embrace the digital world.

Eileen Drage O'Reilly
37 mins ago - Health

Fauci: Coronavirus task force to examine aerosolized spread


A sneeze. Photo: Maartje van Caspel/Getty Images

The White House coronavirus task force will examine more closely just how much SARS-CoV-2 might be transmitted via aerosols, and not just from droplets, NIAID director Anthony Fauci said Wednesday at an online forum sponsored by Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health.

Why it matters: The longer the coronavirus can remain infectious in the air, the more likely it can infect people, particularly indoors — leading to the possible need to alter air filtration and circulation within buildings.

Dion Rabouin, Kim Hart
42 mins ago - Economy & Business

The next wave to hit Main Street

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Call it the great retail wash. A wave of defaults, bankruptcies and evictions expected in cities across the U.S. is poised to remake the retail landscape across the country, but there may be some upside for consumers and small businesses.

Why it matters: Rather than an overnight descent into a collection of urban wastelands full of Starbucks, Amazon fulfillment centers, Chase bank branches and nothing else, the coronavirus pandemic and resulting retail apocalypse may just mean that, in major U.S. cities, less is more.

