Jackson: If confirmed, I will rule "without any agendas"

Ketanji Brown Jackson said Wednesday that if the Senate confirms her to serve as Supreme Court justice, she would rule from "a position of neutrality."

What she's saying: "In my capacity as a justice, I would do what I've done for the past decade, which is to rule from a position of neutrality to look carefully at the facts and the circumstances of every case, without any agendas, without any attempt to push the law in one direction or the other," Jackson said during the third day of her Senate confirmation hearings.

She added that she would "look only at the facts and the circumstances interpreting the law, consistent with the Constitution and precedence and to render rulings that I believe, and that I hope that people would have confidence in."

The big picture: Throughout the hearings, senators have asked Jackson what her judicial philosophy will be.

Jackson has said she "developed a methodology that I use in order to ensure that I am ruling impartially and that I am adhering to the limits on my judicial authority."

When asked by Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) if she was an "activist judge," Jackson responded she was not.

