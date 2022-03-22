Jackson on her judicial philosophy: "I am ruling impartially"

Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson told Senators at a confirmation hearing Tuesday she has developed a methodology that ensures she is "ruling impartially."

What she is saying: "Over the course of my almost decade on the bench, I have developed a methodology that I use in order to ensure that I am ruling impartially and that I am adhering to the limits on my judicial authority," Jackson responded when asked by Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) about her philosophy.

Asked by Durbin if her philosophy resembled that of any past or current justices, and Jackson said, "I haven't studied the judicial philosophies of all of the prior justices."

"I will say that I come to this position, to this moment, as a judge who comes from practice, that I was a trial judge and my methodology has developed in that context," she continued.

Jackson told Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.) her philosophy is "to rule impartially and rule consistent with the limitations on my authority as a judge. And so my methodology actually helps me to do that in every case."

Jackson told Graham she would not describe herself as an activist judge.

Jackson had previously told Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) that her judicial philosophy "is to approach all cases with professional integrity, meaning strict adherence to the rule of law, keeping an open mind, and deciding each issue in a transparent, straightforward manner, without bias or any preconceived notion of how the matter is going to turn out."

Go deeper: