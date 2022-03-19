The American Bar Association (ABA) said Friday that Ketanji Brown Jackson is "well qualified" — its highest rating — to serve on the U.S. Supreme Court ahead of her confirmation hearings next week.

Why it matters: The assessment is yet another point in favor of President Biden's nominee, who has garnered support from both Republicans and Democrats. If confirmed, she'd be the first Black woman to serve as Supreme Court justice in U.S. history and the first in decades with significant experience representing criminal defendants.

Details: The ABA, which "confines its evaluation to the qualities of integrity, professional competence, and judicial temperament," unanimously agreed that Jackson is "well qualified," committee chair Ann Claire Williams wrote in a letter to the chair and ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

The ABA is one of the largest voluntary associations of lawyers in the world.

The big picture: Jackson, who is likely to be confirmed, will face the Senate Judiciary Committee in her first hearing on Monday.