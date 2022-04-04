Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination will move forward despite tied panel vote

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Ketanji Brown Jackson's Supreme Court nomination will be sent to the Senate for a full vote, despite a tie in the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday.

The big picture: All 11 Democratic members voted in favor of advancing Jackson while 11 Republicans voted against in the evenly-split panel. But a tie vote won't affect whether she is confirmed.

Under Senate rules, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer can still bring the nomination to the floor, but will need to follow extra procedural steps to do so.

Catch up fast: Democrats in the committee haven't participated in the vote to advance a Supreme Court nominee since 2018, during Justice Brett Kavanaugh's vote, when they voted against sending him to the floor for a vote.