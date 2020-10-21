Senate Democrats are expected to boycott Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s Thursday Judiciary Committee vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Wednesday.

The big picture: The boycott will not prevent Barrett from moving forward in the nomination process, but the largely symbolic display is a symptom of Democrats and Republicans’ clashing over President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.

The state of play: The Senate Judiciary panel will determine whether Barrett moves forward for a full floor vote, which is scheduled for Monday.

The Senate is expected to confirm Barrett.

Yes, but: With fewer than two weeks until Election Day, Democrats have repeatedly characterized her confirmation as “illegitimate,” recalling that Senate Republicans blocked former President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016.

At the time, McConnell said voters should decide in the presidential election.

The other side: Senate Republicans claim this time things are different because the White House and Senate are controlled by the same party.

What they're saying: “We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Politico on Wednesday.