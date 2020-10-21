Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Photo: Stefani Reynolds/Getty Images
Senate Democrats are expected to boycott Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett’s Thursday Judiciary Committee vote, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer announced on Wednesday.
The big picture: The boycott will not prevent Barrett from moving forward in the nomination process, but the largely symbolic display is a symptom of Democrats and Republicans’ clashing over President Trump’s Supreme Court pick.
The state of play: The Senate Judiciary panel will determine whether Barrett moves forward for a full floor vote, which is scheduled for Monday.
- The Senate is expected to confirm Barrett.
Yes, but: With fewer than two weeks until Election Day, Democrats have repeatedly characterized her confirmation as “illegitimate,” recalling that Senate Republicans blocked former President Obama’s Supreme Court nominee in 2016.
- At the time, McConnell said voters should decide in the presidential election.
The other side: Senate Republicans claim this time things are different because the White House and Senate are controlled by the same party.
What they're saying: “We will not grant this process any further legitimacy by participating in a committee markup of this nomination just twelve days before the culmination of an election that is already underway,” Schumer (D-N.Y.) told Politico on Wednesday.
- In a conference call last month, he told fellow congressional Democrats that "nothing is off the table next year" if Republicans move to fill the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg's seat.