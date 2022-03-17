Skip to main content
54 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top Obama officials defend Ketanji Brown Jackson for representing Gitmo detainees

Mike Allen
Ketanji Brown Jackson
Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson poses in the office of Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) March 3 while making courtesy calls on the Hill. Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is marshaling support for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on what's expected to be a top issue at her confirmation hearings, which begin Monday.

The big picture: As a public defender, and later in private practice, Jackson represented several Guantanamo Bay detainees between 2005 and 2009.

  • "[T]he American system of justice depends upon strong advocacy on both sides of the courtroom," says a letter from Johnson and other key Obama-era national-security lawyers.
  • A final confirmation vote is expected in early April.

