Former Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson is marshaling support for Supreme Court nominee Ketanji Brown Jackson on what's expected to be a top issue at her confirmation hearings, which begin Monday.

The big picture: As a public defender, and later in private practice, Jackson represented several Guantanamo Bay detainees between 2005 and 2009.

"[T]he American system of justice depends upon strong advocacy on both sides of the courtroom," says a letter from Johnson and other key Obama-era national-security lawyers.

A final confirmation vote is expected in early April.

Read the full letter.