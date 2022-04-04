Murkowski, Romney announce support for Ketanji Brown Jackson nomination

Axios on facebook Axios on twitter Axios on linkedin Axios on email

Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) and Mitt Romney (Utah) said Monday they'll vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson's confirmation to the Supreme Court, bringing the total GOP votes for President Biden's nominee to three.

The big picture: With all Democrats planning to vote for her, Jackson's confirmation is all but a sure thing. Rep. Susan Collins (R-Maine) said last week that she would also vote to confirm Jackson.

"While I do not expect to agree with every decision she may make on the Court, I believe that she more than meets the standard of excellence and integrity," Romney said in a statement.

Murkowski said her support for Jackson "also rests on my rejection of the corrosive politicization of the review process for Supreme Court nominees, which, on both sides of the aisle, is growing worse and more detached from reality by the year."

The Senate will vote on Jackson's nomination despite a tie in the Senate Judiciary Committee Monday.