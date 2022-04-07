Former First Lady Michelle Obama joined other Black women leaders in commemorating Ketanji Brown Jackson's historic confirmation to the U.S. Supreme Court on Thursday, thanking Jackson for giving Black girls and women "a future we can all be hopeful for."

Why it matters: Jackson will be the first Black woman to ever serve on the nation's highest court, and the first justice to have served as a public defender.

What they're saying

Former First Lady Michelle Obama: " I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will help chart our nation’s course."

I was so moved to see Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmed this afternoon. Like so many of you, I can’t help but feel a sense of pride—a sense of joy—to know that this deserving, accomplished Black woman will help chart our nation’s course." "So many women of color now have a new role model to look up to as she serves on the highest court of the land. Thank you, Justice Jackson, for giving Black girls and women everywhere—including my daughters—a new dream to dream, a new path to forge, and a future we can all be hopeful for."

U.S. ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield: "History made. In recent weeks, we have seen this extraordinary, highly-qualified nominee rise to the moment."

"History made. In recent weeks, we have seen this extraordinary, highly-qualified nominee rise to the moment." "Now, we will watch her rise to the highest court in our land. I look forward to calling her 'Justice' Ketanji Brown Jackson."

Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.): "Watch your step, concrete ceiling just shattered. Congratulations to the Honorable SUPREME. COURT. JUSTICE. Ketanji Brown Jackson. Now read that again."

"Watch your step, concrete ceiling just shattered. Congratulations to the Honorable SUPREME. COURT. JUSTICE. Ketanji Brown Jackson. Now read that again." "Today is for soon-to-be Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson," Pressley tweeted earlier Thursday. "And it’s for Black women & girls everywhere who have been told we don’t belong in halls of power."

Voting rights activist Stacey Abrams: " Anchored by intellectual rigor, compassion and fortitude, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the U.S. Supreme Court and the annals of history. We are grateful for service that brought her here and the work yet to come. Congratulations, America!"

Anchored by intellectual rigor, compassion and fortitude, Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson joins the U.S. Supreme Court and the annals of history. We are grateful for service that brought her here and the work yet to come. Congratulations, America!" Rep. Karen Bass (D-Calif.): "Qualified. Confirmed. United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. All rise."

"Qualified. Confirmed. United States Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson. All rise." Vice President Kamala Harris: "This is a historic day for America."

The big picture: Jackson will begin hearing cases when the next term begins in October.

Go deeper: Ketanji Brown Jackson recognizes "historic" moment