Kentucky governor a week after deadly tornadoes: "We will dig out"

Amanda Coffey searches for her grandmother's possessions after her apartment was destroyed during Friday's tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

Nearly a week after deadly tornadoes ripped through western Kentucky, Gov. Andy Beshear (D) on Friday promised residents, "we will dig out."

The big picture: At least 77 people in Kentucky were killed when tornadoes hit last Friday into Saturday, Beshear said. The storm is the deadliest tornado event in modern state history, the National Weather Service in Louisville confirmed, pointing to official records that began in the 1950s.

  • The previous deadliest outbreak in modern history was in 1974, when tornadoes killed 71 people in the state. The NWS noted that the 1890 outbreak in Kentucky may have killed over 100 people, but it hit before official records were kept.
  • The ages of the victims from last weekend's event ranged from 2 months to 98 years and at least 12 were children, state officials said this week.

Our thought bubble via Axios' Andrew Freedman: Despite accurate, timely tornado warnings, the loss of life was high.

  • This was largely because the storms struck at night, were extremely powerful and were moving quickly.

What they're saying: “As we sit here almost one week to the day after the worst tornado disaster the state has ever seen, we are digging out,” Beshear said Friday.

  • “Yes, we are down. Yes, we are hurting, but we are not defeated, and we are not broken. Together, we will dig out. Together, we will clean up, and together, we will rebuild both structures and lives.”

President Biden on Wednesday visited Kentucky, calling what affected families in the hard-hit areas are going through "a God-awful mess."

  • During his visit, Biden said his administration would continue to work alongside state officials as recovery efforts continue.
  • "We're going to get this done. I promise you — the governor is not walking away, your county judge is not walking away, your congressman is not walking away. No one's walking away. We're in this for the long haul," Biden said at a press conference in Dawson Springs, Kentucky, on Wednesday. "Keep the faith."

Go deeper:

Go deeper

Axios
16 hours ago - Science

Tornadoes death toll rises to 90 after teen's body found in Kentucky

Loren Grable on Thursday searches for mementoes in rubble that was once her grandparents' home before it was destroyed during last week's tornado in Dawson Springs, Kentucky. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

The body of a 13-year-old girl was found in a Kentucky neighborhood razed in last weekend's tornadoes and storms that lashed six U.S. states, raising the death toll in the state to 76 and 90 overall, per AP.

The big picture: Nyssa Brown was one of seven family members to die in the Bowling Green tornado. The National Weather Service has released preliminary findings showing that western Kentucky was hit by an EF-4 tornado on the Enhanced Fujita Scale — meaning the damage it caused was "devastating."

Go deeper: What to know about December's deadly tornado outbreak

Andrew Freedman
Updated Dec 16, 2021 - Energy & Environment

U.S. records most hurricane-force wind reports in single day

Picture of an overturned truck on I-80 in Lincoln, Nebraska on Dec. 15, 2021. (Nebraska State Highway Patrol via Twitter)

A massive, multi-hazard storm unprecedented for mid-December in the Plains and Upper Midwest affected nearly 100 million people from New Mexico to Wisconsin on Wednesday into Wednesday night.

Why it matters: The latest storm is yet another demonstration that the dial on the extreme weather meter has gone all the way to 11 during 2021. Many of the events this year, including this one, bear the hallmarks of climate change.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Torey Van Oot, author of Twin Cities
Dec 16, 2021 - Axios Twin Cities

Minnesota hit with high winds, possible tornados

Screenshot of NWS Twin Cities' Twitter feed

A Wednesday that saw record highs for December gave way to storms and high winds across Minnesota overnight, with possible tornado reported in the southern part of the state.

  • While the Twin Cities have appeared to avoid serious damages, the unprecedented weather event would mark the first time a twister touched down in the state in December.

The big picture: The storm was part of a severe weather system that battered the central U.S., Axios reports.

Zoom in: Serious damages — but no known injuries — were reported in the small Southern Minnesota town of Hartland.

  • The storm, which may have included a tornado, hit a bank, destroyed the town gazebo and carried away the community Christmas tree, KSTP reports.
  • Another likely tornado was spotted near the Wabasha County town of Plainview, NWS Twin Cities confirmed.
  • Elsewhere, high winds uprooted trees and even knocked over a semitruck in Winona, per MPR News.

What they're saying: "If you had told me that we would have a tornado watch in Minnesota 10 days before Christmas, I'd say you're nuts. You're watching the science fiction channel, not the Weather Channel," meteorologist Paul Douglas told the Star Tribune.

Between the lines: Human-caused climate change is making such warm spells and extreme events more likely to occur, Axios' climate and energy reporter Andrew Freedman notes.

  • Unusually mild waters of the Gulf of Mexico, also connected in part to climate change, played a role in Wednesday's weather.

What to know: Some local schools, including in Hastings and Lakeville, were scheduled to start late and more than two dozen flights at MSP were cancelled or delayed as of the morning.