Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Kentucky governor: More than 80 presumed dead, "entire towns flattened"

A view of the damage caused by tornadoes in Mayfield, Kentucky. Photo: Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Gov. Andy Beshear said more than 80 people are presumed dead in Kentucky after deadly tornadoes tore through the state on Friday, causing catastrophic damage.

Driving the news: "This is the deadliest tornado event we've ever had" in the state, Beshear said Sunday on CNN's "State of the Union."

What they're saying: "We have entire towns flattened," Beshear said on NBC's "Meet the Press."

  • "There’s not a camera lens big enough to show the path of absolute destruction," he continued. "People have lost everything."

Catch up quick: More than two dozen tornadoes reportedly touched down across six states, which, in addition to Kentucky, included: Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

  • Radar imagery picked up tornado debris — pieces of homes and businesses —lofted to at least 30,000 feet by the extreme winds, and a weather station on the ground near Mayfield, Kentucky, recorded a wind gust of 107 mph at the time the tornado struck.

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts after a tornado tore through the state killing at least 70 people.

  • Biden spoke with Beshear several times on Saturday, most recently in the evening to get an update on the latest damage assessments and search and rescue efforts.
  • The president reaffirmed that the federal government will he continue to offer assistance in whatever ways are needed.
  • Beshear declared a state of emergency on Saturday and activated the Kentucky National Guard to assist with rescue efforts.

Go deeper: Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Go deeper

Erin DohertyKierra Frazier
Updated 19 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Kentucky governor: Death toll could exceed 100 from overnight tornadoes

Heavy damage is seen in downtown Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11 after a tornado swept through the area. Photo: Brett Carlsen/Getty Images

The death toll may exceed 100 after tornadoes tore through western Kentucky on Friday, according to Gov. Andy Beshear, who called it "the worst, most devastating, most deadly tornado event" in the state's history.

The latest: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott approved a request from the Federal Emergency Management Agency on Saturday to deploy resources to help in the search and rescue efforts in western Kentucky, according to a statement from the governor's office.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Erin Doherty
Updated 19 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Biden approves emergency declaration after "one of the largest tornado outbreaks in our history"

Emergency workers search through what is left of the Mayfield Consumer Products Candle Factory after it was destroyed by a tornado in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 11. Photo: John Amis/AFP via Getty Images

President Biden on Saturday issued an emergency declaration in Kentucky and ordered federal assistance to support recovery efforts after a tornado tore through the state killing at least 70 people.

Driving the news: The president also said he stands "ready to do the same for the governors of the other states," during a press conference from Delaware on Saturday afternoon.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Kierra Frazier
17 hours ago - Energy & Environment

Fatalities, property destruction and power outages in six states slammed by tornadoes

Postal vehicles sit destroyed behind the post office after a tornado ripped through Mayfield, Kentucky, on Dec. 10. Photo: Scott Olson/Getty Images

More than two dozen tornadoes touched down in six Midwest and Southern states overnight on Friday, leaving in their wake widespread destruction of property, rolling power outages and at least several dozen dead.

State of Play: More than 70 people are believed to have been killed in Kentucky, and around two dozen others are estimated to have died in Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Mississippi and Tennessee.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow

