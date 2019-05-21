Trump expected to name Ken Cuccinelli to top immigration post

President Trump is expected to name Kenneth Cuccinelli, Virginia's former attorney general, to a new top post on immigration, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Cuccinelli is known as a hardliner on immigration and his appointment received the support of Trump's senior adviser Stephen Miller, according to the Times. The new position will likely be a part of the Department of Homeland Security — rather than a White House post.

