Ken Duberstein, Reagan chief of staff, dies at 77

Kenneth M. Duberstein — final White House chief of staff to President Ronald Reagan and one of Washington's most connected people — died Wednesday at 77, his wife, Jackie Fain Duberstein, tells Axios.

Ken had been ill and retired recently from his firm, The Duberstein Group, which will continue with his younger partners. He died at Sibley Memorial Hospital in D.C.

Duberstein, a consultant to "The West Wing," was a gregarious presence at Washington parties, in network greenrooms and in New York boardrooms — forever beloved by the press for all the leaking he did during the Reagan years.

When he and Jackie were married in 2003, the officiant was Supreme Court Justice David Souter. Duberstein had been the sherpa for Souter's confirmation. The music? Marvin Hamlisch.

I was always struck by the fact that he loved being Ken Duberstein. When I told Jackie that last night, she said: "He did!"

Under Reagan, Duberstein also was deputy chief of staff and was head of legislative affairs. He had been Boeing's longest-serving lead director, had been on other corporate boards, including Travelers, and was a leader at Harvard's Institute of Politics.

He was still on the Brookings board, was an honorary trustee of the Kennedy Center and was an emeritus trustee of his alma mater, Franklin & Marshall College, in Pennsylvania.

Kenneth Marc Duberstein was born in Brooklyn on April 21, 1944. He is survived by three children — Andy, Jeffrey and Samantha.

With a flair her husband would relish, Jackie Fain Duberstein plans a funeral at Washington Hebrew Congregation, with elder statesmen as speakers.

"If you don't grab the moment," she told me, "you lose the moment."

