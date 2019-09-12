Ken Cuccinelli: Eliminate birthright citizenship for kids of unauthorized immigrants

Acting U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services director Ken Cuccinelli told Axios' Mike Allen Thursday morning that birthright citizenship should be limited to the children of legal immigrants — although he doesn't expect any action on the issue any time soon.

The big picture: Cuccinelli declined to say whether he wants the Homeland Security Secretary position or if acting DHS Secretary Kevin McAleenan should get it permanently. "Answering questions like that creates news that shouldn’t exist,” he said. He said Trump has not approached him about the position, and that he will do his job aggressively.