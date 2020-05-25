2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Ken Burns: Coronavirus pandemic is crisis "on the level" of Civil War and Great Depression

President Lincoln delivers the Gettysburg Address in 1863. Art: Universal History Archive/Getty Images

Transition Lab, a new podcast hosted by David Marchick, director of the Partnership for Public Service's Center for Presidential Transition, has recorded episodes about the transitions of Presidents Carter, George H.W. Bush, Clinton, George W. Bush, Obama and Trump.

The state of play: Filmmaker Ken Burns and historian Geoffrey Ward, who have collaborated since 1984 on documentaries that include "The Civil War" and "The Roosevelts," shared stories about leadership in crisis. Burns called the coronavirus pandemic "as great a crisis as we've had."

More from Burns: "This [pandemic] crisis is on the level of the Second World War, but particularly the Depression and the Civil War. As Lincoln predicted, the danger didn't come from without, but from within, and now that's literally medically, epidemiologically true, but also politically and socially true as well."

  • "We have the opportunity here to press a kind of reset button about our values."

Burns said that both Lincoln and FDR "made huge and glaring mistakes, but a sign of their leadership was their willingness to accept those mistakes, to acknowledge them publicly, to take the blame, to have the buck stop with them and to move on and try something else."

  • "The greatest measure of leadership is: Are you part of the solution or are you part of the problem?"

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Japan's economy minister outlined plans on Monday to end the nationwide state of emergency as the number of new novel coronavirus cases continues to decline to fewer than 50 a day, per Bloomberg. Japan has reported 16,550 cases and 820 deaths.

By the numbers: Over 5.4 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, and more than 2.1 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 13.7 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 36,800 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

Updated 12 hours ago - Health

WHO temporarily suspends trial of hydroxychloroquine over safety concerns

Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

The World Health Organization is temporarily pausing tests of the anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine as a coronavirus treatment in order to review safety concerns, the agency's director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesu said Monday.

Why it matters: The decision comes after a retrospective review published in The Lancet found that coronavirus patients who took hydroxychloroquine or its related drug chloroquine were more likely to die or develop an irregular heart rhythm that can lead to sudden cardiac death, compared to those who did nothing.

9 mins ago - Health

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12 p.m. ET: 5,449,135 — Total deaths: 345,721 — Total recoveries — 2,188,200Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 a.m. ET: 1,647,741 — Total deaths: 97,811 — Total recoveries: 366,736 — Total tested: 14,163,915Map.
  3. 2020: Trump threatens to move Republican convention from North Carolina.
  4. World: White House announces travel restrictions on Brazil Over 100 cases in Germany tied to single day of church services — Top Boris Johnson aide defends himself after allegations he broke U.K. lockdown
  5. Public health: Officials are urging Americans to wear masks over Memorial Day.
  6. Economy: White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett says it's possible the unemployment rate could still be in double digits by November's election.
  What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answered — Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious — Masks, lending books and self-isolating — Exercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal health — Answers about the virus from Axios experts — What to know about social distancing — How to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

