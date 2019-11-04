White House counselor Kellyanne Conway told CNN’s "State of the Union" Sunday she doesn't know if President Trump withheld Ukraine's military aid to encourage an investigation into his potential 2020 rival. But it's "unimpeachably true that Ukraine has that aid," she said.

Why it matters: The issue of whether Trump pressured Ukrainian President Zelensky former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden during a July 25 phone call with Ukrainian President Zelensky is central to a whistleblower complaint and subsequent impeachment inquiry.

What they're saying: Trump denies any "quid pro quo" took place and Conway later told "Fox News Sunday" the issue was "hypothetical." "Is it a high crime and misdemeanor? I wouldn’t think so," she said.

Go deeper: Trump-Ukraine scandal: All the key players, dates and documents