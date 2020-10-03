41 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

Kellyanne Conway with White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Attorney General William Barr at the White House on Sept. 26. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Former counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway said in a tweet on Friday night that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing a mild cough while beginning a "quarantine process in consultation with physicians."

Why it matters: Conway was present at the White House last Saturday to watch Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What they're saying: "Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

The big picture: In total, at least seven people who attended the White House event last weekend have tested positive for the virus, including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

Fadel Allassan
Updated 12 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the physician to the president confirmed early Friday.

Why it matters: Trump is 74 years old, which generally puts him at higher risk for severe illness from the virus, per CDC guidelines. The president was experiencing "mild symptoms" on Friday, White House chief of staff Mark Meadows told reporters.

Orion Rummler
11 hours ago - Politics & Policy

GOP Sen. Mike Lee tests positive for coronavirus

Josh Hawley, Mike Lee and Lindsey Graham on Sept. 10. Photo: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) plans to self-quarantine for ten days after he tested positive for the coronavirus on Thursday, he announced Friday.

Why it matters: Lee, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, was at the White House last Saturday to watch President Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his Supreme Court nominee. He also met with Barrett at the Capitol on Sept. 29.

Ursula PeranoSam Baker
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trumpworld coronavirus tracker

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

An outbreak of COVID-19 has struck the White House — including the president himself — just weeks before the 2020 election.

Why it matters: If the president can get infected, anyone can. And the scramble to figure out the scope of this outbreak is a high-profile, high-stakes microcosm of America's larger failures to contain the virus and to stand up a contact-tracing system that can respond to new cases before they have a chance to become outbreaks.

