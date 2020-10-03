Kellyanne Conway says she tested positive for COVID-19

Former counselor to President Trump Kellyanne Conway said in a tweet on Friday night that she has tested positive for the coronavirus and is experiencing a mild cough while beginning a "quarantine process in consultation with physicians."

Why it matters: Conway was present at the White House last Saturday to watch Trump introduce federal appeals court Judge Amy Coney Barrett as the Supreme Court nominee to replace Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg.

What they're saying: "Tonight I tested positive for COVID-19. My symptoms are mild (light cough) and I’m feeling fine. I have begun a quarantine process in consultation with physicians," Conway tweeted. "As always, my heart is with everyone affected by this global pandemic."

The big picture: In total, at least seven people who attended the White House event last weekend have tested positive for the virus, including President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump.

