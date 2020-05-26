Kelly Loeffler ties Doug Collins to Stacey Abrams in new ad campaign

Sen. Kelly Loeffler's (R-Ga.) re-election campaign is trying to come from behind by tying her top competitor, Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.), to Democrat Stacey Abrams, who has been floated as Joe Biden's potential running mate, in a new six-figure ad campaign.

Why it matters: While Abrams is a popular figure among Democrats nationally as well as in Georgia, Loeffler is betting Abrams will be a lightning rod for the Republican contest.

The new ad, which labels Collins as a "fake conservative," is the first negative ad Loeffler's campaign has launched against Collins. Loeffler campaign spokesperson Stephen Lawson told Axios that it is "a precursor of things to come."

"I think you'll see a steady barrage of attacks over the coming weeks and months highlighting his failed record as a career politician and fake conservative with ties to liberal Democrats like Stacey Abrams," Lawson said.

The ad will run statewide on multiple advertising channels including Verizon, Facebook, and YouTube.

The big picture: Loeffler, who Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp appointed in December to fill former Sen. Johnny Isakson's seat, faces an uphill re-election fight against Collins, the top Republican on the House Judiciary Committee during impeachment and a loyal defender of President Trump.