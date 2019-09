The Senate voted 56 to 38 on Tuesday to confirm Kelly Craft as the next U.S. ambassador to the United Nations.

Why it matters: The confirmation ends a months-long vacancy for the position after Nikki Haley stepped down at the end of 2018. Craft, who previously served as the U.S. ambassador to Canada and was a high-profile GOP donor in Kentucky, was recommended for the position by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Go deeper: Trump’s incredibly empty Cabinet