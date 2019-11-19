Pence adviser rebukes Jennifer Williams on Ukraine call: "I heard nothing wrong"

Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who serves as a national security adviser to Vice President Pence, rebuked his colleague Jennifer Williams' claim that the call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Zelensky was "inappropriate" in a statement on Tuesday.
What he's saying:
"I was on the much-reported July 25 call between President Donald Trump and President Zelensky ... I heard nothing wrong or improper on the call. I had and have no concerns. Ms. Williams was also on the call, and as she testified, she never reported any personal or professional concerns to me, her direct supervisor, regarding the call."— Keith Kellogg