Former Atlanta Mayor and one-time vice presidential hopeful Keisha Lance Bottoms is joining CNN as a political commentator.

Why it matters: In an exit interview with Axios Atlanta, Bottoms promised to remain engaged in politics and campaign for Democrats in 2022, but had not disclosed any paid work until now.

Catch up quick: Bottoms opted not to run for re-election last year, a surprising move from the longtime Biden-ally who had previously turned down the top job at the Small Business Administration.

Of note: Bottoms, who has a bachelors degree in journalism and graphic communication, cast the new role as fulfilling a "dream" that dates back to a rejection from a CNN journalism program in college.